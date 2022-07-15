Baha ka lang, graduates kami!

CEBU, Philippines— Davao Oriental State University students endured a heavy downpour and floodwater during their graduation last Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Nisielgrace Elesio Ambasan, who graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management, said that despite the rain and flood, graduates remain ecstatic to finally get their diplomas.

Nisielgrace said the “show must go on”.

“Basang basa po talaga kami lahat ng graduates and parents during the ceremony po. Kahit nanginginig na kami sa ginaw at namumutla na po yung paa namin kase nakababad po sa baha habang umuupo po kami, at the end all was worth it po talaga everyone was happy including me especially nung dineclare napo na graduates napo kami,” Nisielgrace told CDN Digital.

According to photographer William Elesio Ambasan, Nisielgrace’s brother, the rain continued pouring down until the end of the ceremony.

Here are some photos of the students’ momentous albeit wet event taken by William. /rcg

