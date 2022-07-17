Cebu City volunteer hurt in Quiot fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire volunteer fractured his right leg after he figured in an accident while he helped put out a fire that burned homes in Sitio Sto. Niño in barangay Quiot, Cebu.
The incident happened at past 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.
Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Department, identified the injured fire volunteer as Junrey Jacalan of Barangay Basak San Nicolas.
According to Arceo, Jacalan, 24, fractured his right leg after he fell from an elevated area that he occupied.
The fire in Sitio Sto. Niño happened more than week after a fire also hit the same residential area on July 7 and burned 50 homes.
READ: Quiot fire razes 50 houses, damage to property pegged at almost P2M
Sunday’s fire burned two homes and damaged three others. The fire that left 25 individuals homeless was traced to have started at the residence of a certain Nestor Cometa.
However, fire investigators are yet to determine its cause.
Damage to properties was pegged at P375, 000.
Arceo said they received a call for assistance at around 4:46 a.m. The fire was placed under control at 5:08 a.m. before it was totally put out at 5:21 a.m.
RELATED STORIES
Ship catches fire off the coast of Lapu-Lapu, two hurt
Saturday afternoon fire hits DOLE-7 building
16 fires reported in Cebu City from June 1 to 20
/dcb
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.