Cebu City volunteer hurt in Quiot fire

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 17,2022 - 12:56 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire volunteer fractured his right leg after he figured in an accident while he helped put out a fire that burned homes in Sitio Sto. Niño in barangay Quiot, Cebu.

The incident happened at past 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Department, identified the injured fire volunteer as Junrey Jacalan of Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

According to Arceo, Jacalan, 24, fractured his right leg after he fell from an elevated area that he occupied.

The fire in Sitio Sto. Niño happened more than week after a fire also hit the same residential area on July 7 and burned 50 homes.

Sunday’s fire burned two homes and damaged three others. The fire that left 25 individuals homeless was traced to have started at the residence of a certain Nestor Cometa.

However, fire investigators are yet to determine its cause.

Damage to properties was pegged at P375, 000.

Arceo said they received a call for assistance at around 4:46 a.m. The fire was placed under control at 5:08 a.m. before it was totally put out at 5:21 a.m.

