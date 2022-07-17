Coastal cleanup: Lapu-Lapu police collect nearly 200 kilos of garbage in Marigondon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Close to 200 kilos of garbage were collected during the coastal cleanup and “scubasurero” initiated by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sitio Marbeach, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

“The ocean provides us with so much. It’s important to make sure we are taking care of it, so that it can continue to take care of us,” Police Colonel Arnel Banzon said, city director of LCPO.

The majority of the garbage that was collected during the activity were food wrappers, nylon, bottles, used tires, and PVC plastic.

Around 55 policemen and their members of their partner groups participated in the activity, which was in line with the 27th Police community Relation Month Celebration 2022 with a theme: “Ugnayang Pulisya at Komunidad Tungo sa Mapayapa, Maayos at Maunland na Pamayanan.”

According to the LCPO, they collected garbage which they placed in 7 sacks weighing 20 kilos each and there were still others that were not placed in the sacks.

So they estimated the garbage gathered during the activity were nearly 200 kilos.

Police Major Marciso Abapo, LCPO Police Station 3 chief, and Police Major Aibert Jay Samson, LCPO Police Station 4 chief, also joined the activity.

The partners of the LCPO, who participated in the cleanup drive were members of the the Lapu-Lapu City Hope for Corals Divers Association, SAWUM Free Divers, Mactan Adventure Cue, SugarSea Inn Dive Resort, Clean and Green, and Barangay Marigondon BPSO.

/dbs

