Cebu City gov’t commends Tribu Lumad Basakanon for winning gold in South Korea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The latest achievement of the Tribu Lumad Basakanon did not go unnoticed.

Cebu’s pride received a special commendation from Cebu City officials led by acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia during a short program that was held after the flag raising ceremony at Plaza Sugbo on Monday, July 18.

Garcia handed to choreographer and Basak San Nicolas Barangay Captain Norman Navarro a copy of the City Council resolution that was passed last July 13 commending the group for winning gold in the international category of the 2022 Powerful Daegu Festival held in Daegu South Korea.

“Whereas, with their achievement, it is proper for the Sanggunian to give due recognition to them and whereas the Sanggunian recognizes with great pride, honor, and joy the achievement of fellow Cebuanos,” read a portion of the resolution.

During the Monday morning gathering, Garcia also acknowledged the presence of Ricky Ballesteros, co-chairman of the Korean-Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association and former executive director of the Sinulog Foundation, who came with three other guests from South Korea who are currently in Cebu City to study Cebuano culture, heritage and history.

The Basakanons also performed a five-minute dance for city officials, employees and their guests.

The Cebu City government helped fund the Basakanons travel expenses when they left for South Korea.

/dcb

