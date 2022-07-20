Cebu2World to help promote products of relocated Carbon market vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu2World Development Inc. will help the relocated Freedom Park vendors in Carbon Market promote their products in their interim location at Unit II of the public market.

Joel Aba, public relations head of Cebu2World Development Inc., stated that while they have deferred all discussions regarding the movement of vendors to their interim location to the City government, they will continue to “uphold its commitment” to the City.

“We assure everyone that Cebu2World is committed to upholding our commitment to Cebu City, that all vendors as of the 2020 master list will be accommodated and that fees will remain the same, if not become more affordable,” Aba told CDN Digital in a text message on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“There will also be marketing efforts to help the vendors promote their interim location and help drive even more traffic to the interim building,” he added.

He, however, did not specify yet how or what activities are being lined up for the said promotional activities to help relocated vendors.

Cebu2World is a subsidiary of Megawide tasked to undertake the multi-million, modernization project for the Carbon Public Market. Megawide began redevelopment of Cebu City’s 100-year-old market in 2020.

The recent clearing operations conducted by the City government, to give way to the construction of a modernized Carbon market, at the Freedom Park last Monday, July 18, 2022, affected at least 80 stall owners.

Some vendors refused to vacate their stalls voluntarily as they opposed some of the provisions in the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) entered into and signed by the Cebu City government and Megawide, including the planned shifting schedule of vendors who could sell their products in a modernized stall in the would-be modernized Carbon Market, among others.

Carbon vendors try to break through police line securing people clearing market

Meanwhile, the Cebu City government, through a statement posted on the official Facebook page of its information office on Wednesday, July 20, said works on the new Carbon Market in the Freedom Park-Warwick barracks area will soon begin after the complete transfer of the vendors to the Carbon Market Interim Building.

The City, in the statement, said the interim market will serve as their main vending area for two years until the new and modernized Carbon Market is completed.

“As to the Freedom Park area, it will be restored to its original purpose — as a park where Cebuanos used to bravely gather in public to denounce unfair policies of the then governing Americans, hence the name,” the City said.

As of Wednesday, July 20, the City, through the City’s Market Operations Division and assisted by other offices, such as the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and PROBE among others continues to assist vendors in transferring their goods to the interim building in Unit II.

