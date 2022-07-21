Work on the replacement of the collapsed Labangon historical landmark may start next month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia has accepted the offer of the Eagles Club to shoulder the expenses on the construction of a new Roster Of Veteran For The Marker 1991.

Buendia, in a text message sent to CDN Digital on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022, said the Eagles Club would be presenting to the barangay a new design of the marker by next week.

Buendia met with the representatives of the Eagles Club on Tuesday, July 19, after the latter expressed willingness to sponsor the establishment of the landmark as replacement to the original which was owned by the barangay.

“They will make a new one and they will (be) putting the Eagles Club’s logo. They will come back to my office to present the new design,” he told CDN Digital.

The Roster Of Veteran For The Marker 1991, also commonly known by locals as the “Leon Kilat statue,” along Tres de Abril Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City collapsed on Monday morning, July 18.

Buendia, earlier, said the landmark could have fall down on its own which could be caused by its deteriorating material.

Buendia estimates the cost of the construction to be at around P100,000.

He also said that construction could start as early as August this year if all the other details, including new design, would be finalized.

The historical marker represents the Tres de Abril battle, where brave Filipino Katipunero soldiers led by Leon Kilat, including Alejo Miñoza, Rufo Abella, and Dionisio Abella, fought and defeated the Spanish forces. It was built in Barangay Labangon, between Tres de Abril Street and Katipunan Street.

/dbs

