Mayor Rama, new LCP president: All cities should be learning from each other

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite having his own plans for the League of the Cities of the Philippines (LCP), Cebu City Mayor and newly elected LCP President Michael Rama assured that he would pay attention to the suggestions and concerns of the league’s members.

“First and foremost, we all have agreed to come down to Cebu City and we will have our strategic planning. I could not be telling this is what I want. It has to be us and we,” the Mayor told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Thursday night, July 21, 2022.

The mayor, however, said he already made known his plans for the league when he presented his platforms before the body when he was still campaigning, and these included “unity” with the current administration, which would really need the support of the LCP in governance.

Included in Rama’s platform for the LCP is giving meaning to local autonomy and working on efforts to make all the cities in the country become “smart cities” and “globally competitive” ones, among others.

Rama has secured the votes of 110 City mayors out of the 146 members of the LCP in an election held on Thursday, July 21, in Manila.

He then thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, the current House speaker, and the Senate president, for their support in his bid for the LCP presidency.

“I’m glad that this time it’s a sweet victory…All cities would be needing each other. No man is an island. All cities should be leaning from each other because this should mean a lot for the country. All cities, when we are united…it will definitely be good for the constituents of the city,” he said.

Rama will still be in Manila in the coming days as he is set to personally attend the first State of the Nation Address of President Marcos on July 25.

