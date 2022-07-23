Sarno, Boholana weightlifter, bags 3 gold medals in Tashkent competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholana weightlifting sensation Vanessa Sarno hauled three gold medals in the ongoing 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The 18-year-old Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) double-gold medalist and record holder dominated the Junior-Women’s 71-kilogram event among 10 other competitors.

In total, the Philippine weightlifters bagged 15 gold medals in the competition, as other Filipino weightlifters also bagged multiple gold medals in their respective divisions.

Sarno ranked first in the snatch, clean and jerk, and the total weight to earn the three gold medals. She lifted a total of 230 kilograms in the competition while lifting 100kg in snatch and 130kg in the clean and jerk; all ranked at the top.

She bested Indonesia’s Anggi Restu, who earned the silver medal after lifting a total of 212kg with 92kg in snatch and 120kg in the clean and jerk.

The Republic of Korea’s Kim Hye-Min earned the bronze medal by lifting 211kg (93 kg snatch, 118kg clean and jerk).

Kim surpassed her double-gold performance in the same competition in 2019 in Pyongyang, North Korea, where she competed in the youth division.

Sarno, on the other hand, is also a double gold medalist in last year’s Asian Weightlifting Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Uzbekistan.

The other Filipino multiple gold medalists in the competition were Rose Jean Ramos (3 gold medals in the youth women’s 45kg, one gold junior women’s 45kg), Rosegie Ramos (3 gold medals in the junior women’s 49kg), Rosalinda Faustino (3 gold medals in the youth women’s 49kg), and Angeline Colonia (2 gold medals in the youth women’s 40kg).

The other Filipino entries sent by the Samahang Weightlifters ng Pilipinas (SWP) to Tashkent, Uzbekistan were Kiesha Mae Felisilda, Prince Keil de Los Santos, Jun Dominic Bohol, Adrian Cristobal, and Christian Rodriguez.

