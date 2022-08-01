Nicole Borromeo on winning Bb. Pilipinas International crown: ‘ I have been too blessed’

CEBU, Philippines — Another proud moment for Cebuanos as another beauty queen proved that Cebu is indeed a home of beauty titlists.

Cebu City’s Nicole Borromeo bested the 39 ladies and was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 during the pageant’s grand coronation night which started on Sunday evening, July 31, and extended until early morning Monday.

The 21-year-old Cebuana beauty shared a photo of her crown and sash after winning, and expressed her disbelief, “Lord, this doesn’t feel real. I have been too blessed.”

“I have the best people that have surrounded me through the darkest days, please give me time to thank you all,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

During the pageant’s question and answer portion, Borromeo was asked by actor Donny Pangilinan, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate yourself as a responsible Filipino citizen.”

Her winning answer was, “As a responsible Filipino citizen, I’d like to give myself a good eight because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know. But there’s so much I’m willing to learn. And I hope to do that with you.”

Here are the other stunning ladies who were crowned alongside Borromeo.

Roberta Angela Tamondong, (San Pablo, Laguna) – Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022

Chelsea Fernandez (Tacloban City)- Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022

Gabrielle Basiano (Eastern Samar)- Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022

Nicole Budol (Angono, Riza)- 1st runner- up

Stacey Daniella Gabriel (Cainta, Rizal)- 2nd runner up

The titleholders will represent the country in their respective international competition.

RELATED STORIES

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 crowns its new queens

Cebu City’s Nicole Borromeo is Bb. Pilipinas International 2022

2 Cebuana beauty queens to vie for Binibining Pilipinas titles