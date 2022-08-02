Excellent Noodles cyclists shine in CrossBohol 600

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Team Excellent Noodles ruled the CrossBohol 600 as it dominated the open and women’s category of the three-stage cycling event in Panglao Island, Bohol on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Excellent Noodles’ Ryan Tugawin hoisted the title in the open category after emerging as the overall champion by ruling two stages (stages 1 and 3), while teammates Jan Paul Morales finished second overall. Their teammate Ma. Mhay Ann Linda ruled the women’s category.

Tugawin finished the grueling 600-kilometer race around Bohol Island with a total time of 13 hours and 58.32.93 seconds.

Morales came in at second place with the time of 13:58.33.45. Gin Lee Cycling’s Marcelo Felipe completed the top three winning cyclists in the category in 13:58.33.62.

Tugawin took home the P100,000 purse at stake, while Morales received P50,000 for placing second, and Felipe earned P25,000 as the third overall placer.

Felipe’s teammate, Ismael Grospe claimed the fourth overall spot in 13:58.35.83, followed by Team 3115 MW Play’s Rustom Lim at fifth place with the time of 13:58.37.05.

Sixth to 10th placers in the open category were Mar Francis Sudario (14:00.24.95), Rench Michael Bondoc (14:01.30.52), Joshua Mari Bonifacio (14:01.36.54), Jonel Carcueva (14:02.09.85), and Miguel Andrei Obmerga (14:13.29.91).

The last stage of the open category had a six-loop 206.4k route traversing around Panglao Island where the shorter distance categories also took place.

Meanwhile, Linda finished the 100-kilometer women’s category with the time of 2:51.35.80 to join her teammates on the winning side that dominated the open category.

Jenn Alexis Inson settled for second place in 2:57.51.86, while Mae Laboca rounded off the top three winners in the women’s division in 3:01.44.55.

In the amateur category, Joshua Gatmaitan emerged as the fastest contender with the time of 5:49.13.13, followed by Junel Tacutaco at second place in 5:53.30.24, and Jose Fernando Lutrania placing third in 6:00.05.86. The amateur category featured a 200k distance.

On the other hand, Jumar Del Rosario ruled the mountain bike category with the time of 2:33.04.23 followed by Ken Reynan Agua at second place in 2:33.04.31, and Kenneth John Bangcat at third place in 2:33.04.56. The mountain bike race had a 100k distance.

The amateur, women’s and mountain bike top three finishers also received cash prizes from the organizers. The awarding ceremony on Sunday was held at the Bellevue Resort Panglao.

A total of 250 cyclists competed in the grueling, but scenic race which traversed through Bohol Island’s famous tourist destinations. The race was organized by Cross 600.

