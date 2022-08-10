SM Cares, SM City Cebu Hold Painting Exhibit Promoting Breastfeeding

SM Cares and SM City Cebu together with Arts Portal Cebu launched a painting exhibit dubbed “Amuma ni Mama, our Art with a Heart” exhibit for breastfeeding mothers.

The art exhibit is a timely display in celebration of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month this August and is just one of the many programs under SM Cares to promote the good health and well-being of women and nursing mothers.









Through the creative expression of 14 Cebuano artists and the support of partners, SM Cares and SM City Cebu aim to raise awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and the beauty of a mother’s journey with her child. SM hopes that in doing so, SM will be able to positively influence acceptance of breastfeeding by mothers as a means to nourish their children, in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals targeting Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being.

On display are 33 paintings and 2 sculptures from 14 participating artists – Jonathan Abellana, Joel Cristobal, Adeste Deguilmo, Jess Dinglasa, John Dinglasa, Jun Impas, Zapphire Benedikt Jayme, Celso Pepito, Fe Pepito, Lucilo Sagayno, Pilar Sala, Antonio Vidal, Marlowe Villagonzalo, and Marlone Ylanan.

“At SM Supermalls, we say that You’re Always Welcome Here, and we show that SM Cares by supporting the individual choices that a mother may make, with regard to her health and breastfeeding preference. We hope that you will also welcome the different interpretations of motherhood and the lasting connections built from breastfeeding that are reflected in the artworks you will see today.” said Engr. Van Aberia, mall manager of SM City Cebu.

SM City Cebu and other SM Supermalls nationwide have services and facilities which support women, particularly in creating a safe space and welcoming environment for a mother to nurse her child. These supermalls have Breastfeeding Stations that accommodated over 1 million mothers since their introduction, averaging nearly 170,000 visitors annually.

New and expectant mothers may visit breastfeeding stations in a nearby SM mall to avail of a free Mom Card, courtesy of Baby Company. Malunggay lactation supplements and various baby toiletries from Watsons and Baby Company will also be available at the breastfeeding stations in select SM malls with Art with a Heart exhibits: SM City Baguio, SM City Batangas, SM City Butuan SM City Cebu, SM City Clark, SM City Iloilo, SM City Lipa, SM Lanang Premier, SM City Naga and SM North EDSA.

The Breastfeeding Station in SM City Cebu is located at the 2nd level of North Wing near Brunos Barbers. Through all these, SM Cares aims to positively influence acceptance of breastfeeding by mothers as a sustainable means to nourish their children especially in the critical, early stages of life.

