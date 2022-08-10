More Odette-affected families in Mandaue receive cash assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Almost 100 Odette-affected families in Mandaue City received their P5,000 financial assistance from the National Housing Authority (NHA) on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

The distribution to 96 beneficiaries coming from the city’s 27 barangays was made at the City Hall grounds.

The new recipients are those who failed to claim their financial assistance during the prior distribution of the City Social Welfare and Services Office and the City Treasurer’s Office months ago.

The city started to distribute financial assistance from NHA to severely affected families last March this year.

Lawyer Johnbee Biton, head of the Housing Urban and Development Office, explained during the distribution, that the release of the remaining unclaimed cash aid is part of the process to liquidate the budget downloaded by the NHA to Mandaue City.

“Karun kung naliquidate nato’ng kwarta buot pasabot nakaexplain nata sa NHA nga dara ang mga tawo nga nakadawat og kwarta nga gitugyan ninyo sa amoa, makatabang na pod sila,” said Biton.

“Mao manggud nang proseso sa gobyerno taman dili ma settle ang nangagi nga gipanghatag nga kwarta, dili pa sad sila (muhatag) og umaabot nga assistance. Ang kaning NHA usa sa ilahang jurisdiction kung baga is housing so puhon-puhon nga magkinahanglan tabang sa NHA, kinahanglan gyud nato ning ipahatag ang unclaimed,” he added.

Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede also asked for the understanding of the beneficiaries, adding that a budget like this would need to undergo processes to make sure that the money was received by the beneficiaries.

“Pasensya na gyud kay kani gud kwarta sa gobyerno bisan piso daghan kaayo mamirma kay auditon man ni sa COA,” said Bercde.

Terry Gipgano from Barangay Subangdaku, one of the beneficiaries, said she was happy to receive the assistance. She said she did not think to receive the assistance as it’s been months since Odette hit the city on December 16 last year.

She added that she was not able to receive the assistance before because she did not know that she was included in the list but now she was called by the barangay about the distribution of the unclaimed financial assistance.

She plans to spend the money to buy other construction materials to repair their home.

“Naguba man amoang atop ug purtahan, ako ni’ng ipalit kay gi-temporaryhan ra to namo. Nalipay nga naabot ni (financial assistance), said Gipgano. /rcg

