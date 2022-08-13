Almost 3K Odette-hit families in Cebu get P15,000 aid from DSWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 2,708 families in Cebu Province already received their share of the P15,000 cash aid under the Livelihood Settlement Grant (LSG) of the national government released through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The identified beneficiaries are Odette-affected families whose livelihood or other source of income were badly affected by the calamity that hit Cebu and parts of the Visayas in December 2021.

In an emailed statement, DSWD in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) said these waitlisted beneficiaries are from the cities of Toledo and Carcar and the municipalities of Liloan, Minglanilla, Naga, San Fernando, Argao, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, Pinamungajan, Barili, and Sibonga.

DSWD-7 conducted the three-day pay out from August 9 to 11, and disbursed a total of P40.62. million.

During the three-day payout, DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero reached out to the beneficiaries and challenged them to have the determination and discipline to run their livelihood and businesses.

Lucero asked them to start saving from their income and to involve the whole family in sustaining their enterprise.

The DSWD-7 director expressed hope that program beneficiaries will value the help provided by the national government and use this for them to have a sustainable livelihood.

The beneficiaries will be monitored closely by the SLP monitoring officer after three months from receipt of the grant.

According to the DSWD, beneficiaries of the LSG should be those who have not been benefitted by various post-disaster livelihood recovery or rehabilitation projects of other national government agencies or any international or national non-government organizations, subject to assessment.

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7 released P595 M in livelihood assistance in 2 years

DSWD-7: P2.1B still needed to cover cash aid for all Odette-hit families in CV

Financial aid coming for Odette-affected families in 11 remaining Mandaue barangays

Cebu City to look into ‘favoritism’ in Odette cash aid distribution

Lapu-Lapu City resumes distribution of cash aid to Typhoon Odette victims

Odette survivors in Balamban receive P7.2M in cash aid from national gov’t

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up