Bornea to fight in Mexico – Probellum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-ranked super flyweight contender Jade “Hurricane” Bornea will make his second fight in Mexico after global boxing outfit, Probellum announced it on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The 27-year-old Bornea of Arakan, North Cotabato who fights under Probellum and General Santos City-based Sanman Boxing is making waves abroad recently.

He is unbeaten at 17 wins with 11 knockouts. He is the current No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight division. He is also ranked 14th in the World Boxing Organization (WBO), and No. 12 in the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Bornea’s fight will be on August 19, 2022 (August 20 Manila Time) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, Probellum has not yet announced who he is going to fight.

Nonetheless, there are already details about his fight which is a 10-rounder non-title bout that will be promoted by Mexico-based BXSTRS Promotions.

It can be recalled that Bornea made his United States (US) debut with a bang. This was after, he defeated erstwhile unbeaten Ernesto Delgadillo of Mexico via split decision to wrest the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight title in 2020.

Bornea went on beating fellow Filipino Roland Jay Biendima via unanimous decision last April in General Santos City.

Most recently, he scored a sensational third round knockout against the heavily-favored and erstwhile unbeaten Mohammed Obbadi of Morroco in his first fight held in Mexico in January.

Bornea signed with Probellum earlier this year, which added him to a star-studded roster of former world champions in Donnie Nietes, Nonito Donaire Jr., Paul Butler, and Sunny Edwards.

RELATED STORIES

Mangubat, Santisima make weight, ready for respective Japan bouts

‘Bubble X’ to feature Sanman Boxing’s Jerusalem, Cataraja, Santisima

Nietes shrugs off Ioka loss: I’m still good for two more world level fights

Three other Pinoy boxers in undercard of Nietes-Ioka title bout bow to foes

Losing spell: Philippines left with no reigning boxing world champion

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

Sign me up