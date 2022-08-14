Alipar tops Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble Tournament wrapped up successfuly on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) grandstand, introducing a new set of winners.

Christian Alipar, who finished third in the previous tournament in May, emerged as the champion after scoring +313 total spread points from his three wins.

Alipar represented the Ramon Duterte Memorial National High School (RDMNHS). His teammate Ivy Marie del Rio finished second with a +238 total spread points with three wins as well.

Rounding off the top three winners of the tournament was Michaela Saldua of Abellana National School with a +223 total spread points from her two victories.

The fourth and fifth placers were King Jos Rydan Relattores of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) and Katherine Celetaria of RDMNHS. Relattores scored +215 spread points, while Celetaria had +175 spread points.

The rest of the participating schools in the tournament were Quiot National High School, City Central National High School, Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School, University of Cebu-METC, and University of the Visayas (UV).

A total of 27 word wizards coming from the those schools competed in the tournament. The winning word wizards received medals while all participants got a certificate of participation.

The tournament was organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) headed by Marilyn Abella, wife of the late Roger Abella, the Father of Cebu Scrabble.

