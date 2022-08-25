Cebu Marathon 2023 includes CCLEX in race route; 8,000 runners expected to join

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited Cebu Marathon 2023 will formally open its registration tomorrow, Friday, August 26, 2022.

The grand foot race slated on January 8, 2023 created a buzz lately in Cebu’s local sports scene after the organizers from the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) revealed that the route would traverse the iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

One of CERC’s officials and the race organizer, John Pages announced that the registration would start tomorrow.

Unlike previous editions where there is an on-site registration, the 2023 edition’s registration will be completely done online through http://www.cebumarathon.com.ph/.

There will be four distances in the upcoming footrace, the 42-kilometer full marathon, 21k, 10k, and 5k which expects to draw around 8,000 runners from all around the country.

Many runners are expected to sign-up to get the chance to run through the iconic CCLEX, one of the longest bridges in the Philippines which spans 8.9 km with an elevation of 145-meters.

The only sports event that utilized this bridge was the Megawide Cebu Ironman 70.3 Philippines last August 7, 2022. The bridge became part of the race’s 90-kilometer bike leg.

The registration fee for the early bird which will run until September 30, 2022 is pegged at P1,999 for the 42k, P1,799 for the 21k, P799 for the 10k and 5k distances. The 42k and 21k registrants gets a singlet, a finisher’s shirt, and finisher’s medal.

Meanwhile, the 10k and 5k finishers gets a singlet only.

After the early bird promo, the registration fee will be pegged at P2,400, for the 42k, P2,200 for the 21k, and P900 for the 10k and 5k distances. The regular registration is up from October 1 to November 30, 2022.

/dbs