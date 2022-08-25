Mandaue eyes motorcycle lanes in city

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has started its plan on establishing motorcycle lanes in the city.

On Thursday, August 25, the members of the Traffic Board met and discussed the matter.

Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, city administrator, said that they would be closely coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways since they were responsible for the highways.

The plan hopes to keep motorcycle riders safe and minimize traffic accidents in the city.

Based on the data of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), about 400 traffic accidents happened every month, where 70 percent of which involved motorcycles.

The plan is in line with the proposed interconnected motorcycle lanes of the traffic divisions of the four cities namely Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, and Talisay City.

To share or separate lanes?

During the meeting, the TEAM was also asked to further study the plan of whether it would have a separate or shared lane with the bicycle lanes, among others.

“Nagsige mi og study, same man mi sa four cities, mao nay amoang problema. Mao nang nag exchange ideas kung unsa (buhaton sa maong problema),” said Jumao-as.

(We continue to study it and we have the same problem as that of the four cities. That is why we exchanged ideas on what (to do to solve this problem)).

The city plans to first establish the motorcycle lanes along Ouano Avenue, A. Soriano Avenue, D.M Cortes going to Cansaga Bay road, and the first and second bridges.

