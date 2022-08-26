Waterfront Mactan celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

For this year, Waterfront Hotels and Casinos will make mooncakes available for you in all of their properties. From their Mactan, Cebu, and Davao properties, you can buy mooncakes for your friends, family, and business partners this Mid-Autumn Festival!

Their mooncakes are available in traditional and modern flavors. Traditional flavors will feature Lotus, Red Bean, and Ube with prices starting at Php 258 per piece and in a box of six (6) in assorted or single flavors at Php 1,788.

The world-class hotel will also be offering modern mooncakes that will be available in fun flavors such as Double Chocolate, Mango Cheesecake, Red Velvet, Matcha (Mactan and Cebu exclusive), and Durian (Davao exclusive) starting at Php 158 per piece and sold in boxes of five (5) starting at Php 888 in assorted or single flavors or a box of fifteen (15) at Php 1,788.

Catch Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino‘s mooncake display at their Lobby Lounge from August 20 to September 20, 2022.













An exclusive 10% discount will be given to Indulgence Plus members from August 20 to September 20, 2022, for purchases made in any Waterfront Hotels and Casino property.

Stay updated with Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino’s events and promos, follow them on Facebook or click here. For mooncake orders, click this link: https://forms.gle/ jLGtwqq3pEFvL4pUA.

