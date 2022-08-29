Road accident prompts TEAM to remind motorists to be careful in driving

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is again reminding drivers to always be careful when driving especially when in an intersection.

This is after the traffic accident that happened at around 9 a.m on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the intersection of C.D Seno St. and Mantawi Drive.

A car and van collided with each other injuring three individuals.

Mary Joy Martinez, the driver of the Innova sustained a wound on her left arm while the van’s driver Jonathan Cadutdot sustained a wound on his right arm. Cadutdot’s passenger also sustained a wound on her lips. Because they only got minor injuries they were not inclined to be brought to the hospital.

Romeo Perez, TEAM’s team leader, said that based on some of the witnesses, the van that is traveling along Mantawi Drive drove a bit fast.

Perez said that the drivers may be confident because it was a holiday and there were not so many vehicles on the streets.

The team leader said it was important to keep in mind to slow down when traveling in an intersection to avoid a road accident or road accidents.

“Kinahanglan gyud ta mo menor, slow down kay wala man nato na mahibaw-an, puros gyud mo magbantay, dili man lang ikaw ray muagi, may lang gale walay namatay,” said Perez.

(We needs to slow down (in intersections), slow down because we do not know, all of you are watching, you are not the only one who would pass there, it is fortunate that no one got killed.)

The vehicles were towed and brought to the TEAM’s impounding area.

/dbs