Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu may no longer require face masks in open spaces

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are also in favor of making the wearing of face masks optional in open public spaces.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said he will recommend to the Sangguniang Panlungsod to already amend the city’s face mask ordinance.

City Ordinance 15-2020-1531 requires the wearing of face masks properly at all times in public places. A fine of P5,000 awaits violators.

The City Council holds its regular session every Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said he will soon issue an executive order adopting the EO of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to no longer make obligatory the wearing of face masks in open spaces.

Chan said he will issue his EO after he secures a copy of Rama’s EO.

Lapu-Lapu City now only has 59 active COVID-19 cases. Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City also have high vaccination rates.

On Wednesday, August 31, Rama signed EO no. 5 series of 2022.

Under the EO, the wearing of a face mask in open spaces is no longer required starting Thursday, September 1, 2022. /rcg

