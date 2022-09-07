SHS-AdC Invitational Swim Meet returns with 150 tankers competing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The excitement continues to build-up for the return of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational Swim Meet on September 24 to 25, 2022 at the SHS-AdC swimming pool in Canduman, Mandaue City.

One of the organizers and the Magis Eagles swimming team head coach, Benjoe Gimenez, expects fierce competition in the seventh installment of the major swim meet that was halted for more than two years due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are expecting fierce competition as top swimmers in Mindanao and the Visayas are joining this event. Plus few teams from the capital. The novice swimmers are expecting medals after it’s swim per event,” said Gimenez.

The last time they had the invitational swim meet was in June 2019, after that they endured the long break due to the pandemic.

Now, it’s a few weeks away from its official return, Gimenez said that more than 150 tankers would vie for supremacy in various categories during the competition.

“The proof of excitement is there are more than 150 swimmers (who) have already registered after less than a week of the competition’s announcement,” said Gimenez.

Some of the teams that will compete in the upcoming swim meet are Maria Montessori International School, University of San Carlos, Hydro Immersion Swim Team, PAREF-Southcrest, Bo’s Swimming Team, Academia Del Christifidelis, and Indiana Aerospace University.

In addition, swimmers from the Ormoc Kingfishers Swim Team and the Talisay Do Dolphins are also coming to Cebu to compete.

The Magis Eagles are also gearing up to face the visiting swimmers. Gimenez will bank on his ace swimmers in Alberto and Gabriel Lacierda, Dhexia Myle Bersabal, Patriz Vergara, and Eounna Limosnero.

Also, the younger siblings of Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s triathlon bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba in Roland Renz and Fionna are also joining the meet as Magis Eagles tankers.

RELATED STORIES

Lipura, Wachter of TLTG-Go for Gold team top IBST swim challenge

Pinoy Aquaman Macarine’s goals: Finish full Ironman race, New York marathon

Go for Gold founder: We’ll continue to find, develop athletes, who are diamonds in the rough

Santos is Go for Gold’s new Cebuano recruit

Triathlon is back with a bang in the Visayas

Cebu’s Alcoseba, Remolino gear up for Bohol race

Triathletes from Cebu rule Bohol triathlon

/dbs