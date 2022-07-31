Lipura, Wachter of TLTG-Go for Gold team top IBST swim challenge 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Charles Jeremiah Lipura and Bobyn Simone Wachter topped the inaugural ” Iman Basic Swimming Technique (IBST) 1KM Distance Swim Challenge 2022,” last Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Lipura and Wachter, both triathletes from the vaunted Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)- Go For Gold topped the men’s and women’s category one-kilometer swimming race respectively.

The swim race which was organized by the IBST and headed by Emmanuel Alferez drew 75 tankers.

Lipura finished the swim with a time of 13 minutes and 19 seconds, while his brother, Jacob Clint Lipura trailed him in second place with a time of 13:49.31. Cebu Blue Marlins’ Jehaosh Reign Garrido rounded off the top three at 14:00.88.

Garrido’s teammate, Mike Gabriel Dela Cerna placed fourth at 14:05.69, while Omega Pro Triathlon Team’s Albert De Guzman Godinez placed fifth at 14:07.34.

Sixth to 10th placers in the men’s category were John Michael Lalimos (15:10.63), Gabriel Vinz Batalona (16:20.37), Incencio Rosario III (16:28.60), John Louis Wagas (16:41.97), and Cole Andrei Unson (16:43.97) respectively.

On the distaff side, Wachter clocked in at 14:45.65, while Bencynt Ghail Luage of Cebu Blue Marlins trailed her at second place with the time of 15:27.25, and Dhexia Myle Bersabal of Go4Less rounded off the top three finishers at 15:45.75.

Fourth place went to Wachter’s sister, Robyn Simone who finished fourth with the time of 15:57.03, while Patriz Arenas of Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) claimed the fifth spot at 16:13.34.

Sixth to 10th placers in the female category were Mylene Jarina (16:16.94), Alexa Angel Asibal (17:00.91), Mika Ella Carredo (17:02.97), Carolina Fernandez (18:20.78), and Ruth Althea Suerte (18:38.56).

Lipura and Wachter each received P5,000 for topping their respective categories. The second and third placers in each categories also received cash prizes from the organizers.

The swim race was organized by IBST to spread awareness on the importance of water safety swimming for all ages.

/dbs

