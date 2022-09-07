MCPO Director Caballes vows to solve lady lawyer’s ambush

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) assures the public that they will do everything to solve the ambush of Atty. Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales.

Gonzales and her son were ambushed in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on the evening of September 1.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Jeffrey Caballes said that they will not stop their investigation until the case is solved.

“Mao nay atoang pasalig sa publiko,” said Caballes.

Quiñanola-Gonzales was with her 19-year-old son when she was ambushed by motorcycle-riding gunmen while traveling along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Tipolo, here, on the evening of September 1.

Caballes said they have already identified a person of interest (POI) and their investigation is ongoing.

He said they will soon file a case against this POI.

He said they will also be coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation Cebu District Office (NBI CEBDO) regarding the investigation.

On Tuesday, September 6, NBI-CEBDO agent-in-charge Arnel Pura said they will conduct a parallel investigation with police authorities on the ambush case of Atty. Quiñanola-Gonzales.

Quiñanola-Gonzales is now recovering in a hospital while her son was already discharged.

Mayor Jonas Cortes for his part said that he is communicating with Caballes on the progress of the investigation.

“Akoang gipasalig nga wala ni (case) nato katulgi, si colonel Caballes nipasalig nga ila’ng paningkamutan nga i-sulbad (ang kaso),” said Cortes. /rcg

