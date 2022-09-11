Cebu Chooks stumbles in Penang Challenger, loses to US Princeton

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Chooks faltered against the United States’ Princeton,17-22, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Penang Challenger in Malaysia on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Cebu Chooks, especially for the Philippines’ top 3×3 player, Mac Tallo of Cebu who tallied 14 points in their losing effort.

“Sayang sobra kasi hindi namin natuloy yung simula namin. Pero proud pa rin ako sa pinakita namin kasi alam naman natin na yung Princeton, number nine ‘yan sa buong mundo. Pero sa totoo lang, kaya natin sila e,” said Tallo, who averaged 9.7 points in this level nine tournament that served as a qualifier for the FIBA 3×3 Paris Masters which takes place from October 7-8, 2022.

(It was a wasted chance because what we started ended. But we are proud at what we showed because we know that Princeton, that is number nine in the world. But in truth, we can compete against them.)

Behind Tallo, Cebu raced to a 5-0 start and, later on, a 7-2 lead.

Princeton used physicality through its power duo in Kareem Maddox and Damon Huffman to turn the table and grabbed a 10-7 lead midway through the do-or-die match.

In the ensuing minutes, both teams exchanged baskets until they were tied at 16-all. However, Canyon Barry and Maddox gave Princeton a two-point lead.

Brandon Ramirez managed to score a basket to keep Cebu Chooks’ hopes alive, but newbie Vince Tolentino committed a crucial foul, sending Maddox to the charity stripe.

Maddox, the No. 2 best 3×3 player of the United States easily sank his two free throws which put Princeton a point away from winning the game.

A miss from Tallo from deep led to a wide-open Barry who sank a two-pointer to seal their win. Barry led Princeton with nine points built on three deuces while Maddox added seven points and four rebounds.

Ramirez chipped in three points for Cebu.

“As a coach, I feel bad sa effort na pinakita nila since binigay nila yung lahat. This loss is on me,” said Cebu Chooks head trainer Chico Lanete.

(As a coach, I feel bad because of the effort that they showed since they gave their all. This loss is on me.)

“Babawi kami para sa Quest natin at sa Cebu. Balik ensayo kami kaagad sa Martes.”

(We will get back for our quest and for Cebu. We will return to practice on Tuesday.)

In the pool play, Cebu went 1-1, defeating archrival Zavkhan of Mongolia, 18-15, before bowing to mighty Serbian squad Liman, 21-9 (8:11).

Cebu Chooks will return to the country to vie in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 International Standalone Quest on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Ayala Malls Solenad.

The one-day tournament will serve as a qualifier for the Cebu Masters on October 1-2 at SM Seaside Cebu.

The Scores:

Princeton 22 – Barry 9, Maddox 7, Nash 4, Huffman 2.

Cebu 17 – Tallo 14, Ramirez 3, Huang 0, Tolentino 0.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu Chooks team beats Mongolia’s Zavkhan in FIBA 3×3 Penang Challenger

Cebu Chooks 3×3 tests mettle in tough Penang Challenger

Cebu and Manila Chooks 3×3 teams win opening matches in Mongolia

Cebu Chooks 3×3 squad ready to face top teams in FIBA 3×3 tourney in Croatia

PBA players available for Gilas Pilipinas’ November Fiba qualifying games

/dbs