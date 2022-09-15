200 kilos of garbage collected in Ubay mangrove area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Environment and fisheries regulators here continue to remind the public to dispose of their garbage properly in order to prevent polluting seas and other vital ecosystems.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) stationed in Ubay, Bohol collected at least 200 kilograms of trash, equivalent to 18 sacks, during a coastal clean up in a mangrove area in Ubay town last Wednesday, September 14.

In a statement, BFAR-7 said most of the waste they collected were empty bottles of shampoo, soda, liquor, and mineral water.

“There were also shoes, slippers, and clothes picked along the shores,” the bureau added.

Staff from the Ubay Brackishwater Fish Farm (UBFF) initiated Wednesday’s coastal cleanup activity.

Their head, Necitas Maputol, was quoted on as saying that the ‘cleanup drive was extremely beneficial for the protection and preservation of the seawater and coastal resources against water pollutants.’

“The activity is one of the highlights lined up for the 59th Fish Conservation Week that is observed from September 12 to 16, 2022,” BFAR-7 added.

/dbs