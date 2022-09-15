Mandaue seeks nat’l gov’t help to realize drainage master plan

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government is seeking the help of the national government in realizing the city’s comprehensive drainage master plan.

Architect Marlo Ocleasa, head of the Mandaue City Planning and Development Office said the city government and government agencies in the districts and region cannot finance the multi-billion pesos project because of fund limitations.

Because of the coverage of the effects of the massive flooding on September 9, the city government on Wednesday, September 14, called for a consultative meeting with government agencies, stakeholders, and some Cebu officials.

The gathering that was held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex was called to draft solutions to the city’s flood problems especially when the Butuanon River overflows.

Ocleasa said the implementation of the city’s drainage master plan would be very vital in solving the city’s flood problems.

He said only P1.5 billion worth of projects were implemented with the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways, but the comprehensive drainage master plan would need over P5 billion to be completed.

Of the over P1.5 billion project that was implemented, only P212 million was used for the Butuanon River. Aside from the Butuanon River, other primary areas in the drainage master plan were Mahiga and Tipolo Creeks among others.

Ocleasa said that they really need the help and intervention of the national government to fully implement the project as the local government and the government agencies in the districts and regions had limited budgets.

One of the proposed plans during the round table discussion yesterday, September 14, is for some officials and government agencies to unite in lobbying for the city’s comprehensive drainage master plan to the national government, Ocleasa said.

He added that the Butuanon River is also under the jurisdiction of national agencies such as DPWH and DENR, among others. He said representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon will also help to push the city’s request for funding.

“Limited manggud ang funds, ang district pila ra ang limit, ang region pila ra ang limit, sa national naa didto, so we need nga ilobby unta nato as effort nato to tell the national nga this is what we need, naa nay mga study we don’t need to make another study, mao to ang akoang point we already projected nga mao ni effect and mao gyud nahitabo, the data do not lie,” said Ocleasa.

The study of the drainage master plan was conducted in 2017.

“Bisan pa naa tay gibuhat, gamay ra kaayo ang nabuhat (kay limited sad sa budget). Usa ra role sa LGU ang pag-identify sa problem pero kung walay fund mao sad na (ang problema) maong need ta og help” he added.

The massive flooding last September 9, affected 11 of the city’s 27 barangays and displaced almost 2,000 individuals. Because of this, Mandaue City was recently placed under a state of calamity.

According to city officials, the water level of the Butuanon River on September 9 was the highest since the 1980s. /rcg

