Ricci Rivero when asked if Andrea Brillantes is ‘the one’ for him: ‘I think yes’

Ricci Rivero may be just months into his relationship with Andrea Brillantes but he revealed that he sees the actress as “the one” for him.

The actor-basketball player opened up about their relationship by recounting the surprise proposal to be a couple which he organized for her, during an interview with King of Talk Boy Abunda, as seen on the latter’s YouTube channel yesterday, Sept. 14.

“Para siyang (proposal) baril, nakakasa siya pero nakatago. Anytime pwede ko siyang gawin pero hindi ko alam kung kaya ko siyang gawin,” he said. “Hindi kasi ako gano’n and first time ko mag-girlfriend in public.”

(The proposal was like a gun, it was already cocked but was hidden. I could have done it anytime but I did not know if I could do it, because that is not my personality and it was my first time to have a girlfriend in public.)

Rivero then spoke about what made him decide to do such a gesture in public, admitting that he is “so in love” with Brillantes.

“Siguro sa akin, ‘yung gusto ko lang ding mapa-feel do’n sa tao na proud ka,” he stated. “Hindi naman mabigat pero sobra ‘yung mixed emotions ko nung time na ‘yon. Grabe ‘yung kaba and ‘yung excitement pero ang nangingibabaw lang talaga is buo na ‘yung loob ko na gagawin ko siya no matter what.”

(Maybe for me, I just wanted to make the person feel that [I am proud]. It was not a heavy [feeling] but I had so many mixed emotions at the time. The nervousness and excitement were overwhelming but they were overpowered by my will to do [the proposal] no matter what.)

Rivero also looked back on how he felt sure of Brillantes, even before they became a couple and were just in the process of getting to know each other.

The basketball player was then asked about his long term plans to which he answered having a “happy and stable family.” Abunda then followed up with the question, “Is she the one? Is Andrea the one?”

“I think, tito Boy, yes,” Rivero responded while nodding.

Rivero and Brillantes officially became a couple in April when he asked the actress to be his girlfriend after his University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) basketball game.

RELATED STORIES

Andrea Brillantes sizzles in scorching Siargao with bf Ricci Rivero

Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero join beach clean-up drive in Siargao