Jubilee Run at CCSC: 100 runners join race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a hundred runners answered the starting gun of the Tatak Rekoleto Jubilee Run 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The running event was organized by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Alumni Association Inc. and Coco Running by veteran race director Joel Juarez.

It was part of the 75th founding anniversary of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

After the dust settled, Jhon Marc Dizon and Artjoy Torregoza emerged as the champions in the 12-kilometer open category.

Dizon finished the race in 41 minutes and 42 seconds, followed by Oswaldo Arcero at second place in 44:49, and Elthon Durango rounded off the top three finishers in 56:17.

On the distaff side, Torregoza breasted the finish the tape at the finish line at 50:01, followed by Joy Baldos at second place in 58:22, and Lucita Fernandez completing the top three in 1:01.15.

Meanwhile, the 6k student category winners in the male and female divisions were Benjamin Joshua Ordeniza (26:30) and Mariah Acebedo (28:40).

In the 6k alumni category, Bryan Kent Catubig (28:50) and Odiza Abellana (33:29) emerged as the fastest runners.

On the other hand, Louie Opsima (13:36) and Sheira Permudo (18:19) topped the 3k student category. In the 3k alumni/employees category, Joseph Darius Simene (16:30) and Azalea De Jesus (17:50) were the first placers in their respective divisions.

Other events lined up for the celebration are the Tatak Rekoleto Mall Exhibit at the SM Seaside City Cebu, the Tatak Rekoleto Diamond Jubilee Concert featuring singer Morissette Amon and the Diamond Jubilee Grand Alumni Homecoming on October 8, 2022 at the USJ-R Basak Campus.

RELATED STORIES

Agila Beach Run to raise funds, promote tourism in San Remigio

Cebu Marathon 2023 includes CCLEX in race route; 8,000 runners expected to join

Go Race Cebu in Carmen attracts 1,200 runners

Cebuana athlete Erediano finishes 2nd in elite junior category of SEATA race

2022 Asia Triathlon Championships: Raven Faith Alcoseba makes Cebu proud again

Cebuana multisport athlete Erediano to compete in Malaysia triathlon

Cebuana Erediano finishes second in TriFactor Dong Nai-Vietnam Duathlon

/dbs