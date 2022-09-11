Shoot-for-a-Cause of CFBJ: 56 gun enthusiasts help make event a success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With a total of 56 gun enthusiasts, the Shoot-For-A-Cause of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists at the Front Sight Gun Club Inc. in Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla, on Sunday, September 11, was successful.

This Shoot-For-A-Cause is a fund raising event, which aims to save money for the health and emergency program of the organization intended for its more or less 200 members.

Several civilians, police officers, media practitioners, and personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) joined the competition.

This is the second time that the CFBJ run this event since 2020, as part of the annual celebration of the Cebu Press Freedom Week this September. The competition was graced by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia who also did the ceremonial shooting.

In her speech, Garcia said that she did not hesitate in attending this event even on a Sunday as she was fully supporting the local media in Cebu province.

“I would like to congratulate the CFBJ, inyo intawon ni gipaningkamotan, ika-duha pa lang ever gikan niadtong 2020 nia na sad ikaduha. Kon dili pa lang ta mo kaayo pinangga wala tawon ta diri” Garcia said.

(I would like to congratulate the CFBJ, you have worked hard for this, this is the second time since 2020 and this is the second. If I don’t cherish you, I won’t be here.)

For his part, Jail Chief Superintendent Efren Nemeño of the BJMP-7 also expressed his support of the event, adding that, as a member of the Front Sight Gun Club, it was the gun club’s privilege that the governor attended this event.

Arnold Bustamante, CFBJ’s president, said that the money that they would be getting from this Shoot-for-a-Cause event would be used as the emergency fund of the organization, like during the height of the pandemic where the organization handed help to those media practitioners who were greatly affected by the pandemic.

“Dunay mga sakop sa media nga maayo lang mi sa pagtabang tabang sa mga tawo apan dili mi makatabang sa among kaugalingon kay pila ra man ang sweldo sa mga sakop sa media sa Cebu compared nimo sa mga media sa mga dagko nga network” Bustamante said.

(We have members of the media who are good at helping the people but we cannot help ourselves because the pay of the Cebu media as compared to those from big networks is just not that big.)

“Akong dakong pasalamat sa gobernadora sa lalawigan sa Sugbo sa iyang hugot nga suporta sa CFBJ nga bisan sa iyang ka busy mihatag gayod siyag higayon sa pagtambong sa CFBJ Shoot for A Cause. Ang kita sa maong kalihukan alang kini sa mga kaubanan sa media nga nanginahanglan sa atong panabang,” he added.

(I am grateful to the Cebu governor for her strong support to the CFBJ that despite her busy schedule she still found time to attend the CFBJ Shoot for a Cause. The proceeds of the activity is for the members of the media who need pur help.)

Bustamante extended his gratitude to all the sponsors who did not hesitate to hand a help in making this fund raising event a successful one.

