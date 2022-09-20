Bayubay Tops Cebu Chess Hub’s U1900 Open Chess Tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Alexander Bayubay emerged as the champion of the inaugural Cebu Chess Hub’s U1900 Open Chess Tournament over the weekend at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The tournament which featured a seven-round Swiss system competition saw Bayubay scoring 6.5 points and tied with eventual second placer John Dave Lavandero.

However, Bayubay earned the title for having higher tiebreak points compared to Lavandero. The tournament’s top seed Joyce Lagrosas rounded off the top three with 6.0 points.

Bayubay upset Lagrosas with black pieces in the fifth round when the latter lost by time forfeit despite having a winning position.

Bayubay went on to finish the sixth round with a draw against eventual sixth placer Aaron John Resma. After the draw, Bayubay won the final round against Raul Cinco, while Resma lost to Lavandero.

“After the draw, I thought I had a chance to win the title if I can win my last round assignment,” revealed Bayubay.

The win earned Bayubay P3,000 purse while Lavendero pocketed P2,000. Lagrosas took home P1,000. All the top three finishers also received trophies.

Clyde Labrador finished fourth and took home P700, while Joshua Guinto was fifth and got P500. Resma, Michael Torion, Kirk Aia Cuizon, Roland Rotersos and Luke Symon Lozada completed the top ten woodpushers, respectively. They received P400 each.

Despite falling short, Lagrosas hauled the “Top Senior Player,” award, while Nicole Mangubat earned the “Best Female Player” award. Apple Rubin, the defending Cebu Chess Hub U12 Champion was cited “Top Kiddie player.”

They all received P1,000 and trophy.

The U1900 Open Chess Tournament last weekend served as the fifth chess event organized by Cebu Chess Hub in partnership with SM Seaside City Cebu. Most of the competitors last weekend were young woodpushers from eight to 17 years old.

