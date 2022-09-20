2 E-sabong operators, 37 workers nabbed in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two businessmen and their 37 other personnel were arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) for allegedly operating an illegal E-Sabong.

The operation on Friday night, Sept. 16, in Barangay Calajoan in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu was made based on a search warrant issued by Judge Grace Veloso-Fernandez of Branch 19 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City filed against Amenic N’ Calajoan cockpit.

In a press statement released by NBI-7 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the two accused cockpit owners were identified as Carlos Uy Gothong III and Sergio Lu. The illegal e-sabong operation was allegedly streamed online through the website, goperya.net.

As of this posting, NBI-7 said that the bail recommended was amended to P75,000 for all the accused from P100,000 for the two businessmen and P36,000 each for the 37 other employees.

The lawyers of the accused are processing the bail of the accused as of this posting.

Further, the NBI-7 said that the arrested individuals have undergone an inquest proceeding on Monday, September 19, 2022, before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

“Charges were filed against all the arrested persons for violation of sec. 1 of PD 1602 in relation to sec. 6 of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and for violation of PD 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974, all in relation to Article 8 of Revised Penal Code,” portion of the NBI-7 press release disclosed.

Authorities seized P2 million worth of equipment such as video cameras and computers from the area and P2,699,000 cash proceeds. /rcg

