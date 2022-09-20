PSC to make RMSC, Philsports Complex training centers for national team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) shifts to full gear in converting the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) and PhilSports Complex to the main training centers for the national team.

PSC Chairman Noli Eala said in a press release that they are already “full steam ahead” in ensuring that the agency delivers services to the national team and grassroots partners, including preparing its facilities for training and competitions.

“We are excited to see the national athletes back in training in these facilities,” said Eala.

Part of the preparations are rehabilitation and repairs for the two major sports facilities.

The RMSC and Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS) served as quarantine facilities and medical centers during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Metro Manila.

It was only last July 19 that the Armed Forces of the Philippines returned these facilities to the PSC, while the PhilSports’ Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City was reverted to the PSC by the Philippine National Police (PNP) last June.

Currently, national teams are utilizing Rizal Memorial Sports Complex’s baseball and softball field, diving pool, swimming, pool, tennis center, wushu, wrestling, billiards, and judo facilities for training. The newly constructed Squash Center is now also open for national athletes.

Meanwhile, the Philippines Football League (PFL) currently uses the Rizal Memorial Stadium football field, which runs until October.

Other facilities of the PSC are either operational for training or required to undergo inspection and general cleaning activity before opening up.

Lastly, Eala assured that health safety protocols are still being observed in all facilities and will continue to be in place to protect the health of athletes.

