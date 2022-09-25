Ormoc Kingfishers bag 15 gold medals on 1st day of Ateneo de Cebu’s swim meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Ormoc Kingfisher Swim Team made a huge splash on the first day of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Invitational Swim Meet on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the SHS-AdC swimming pool in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

The Ormoc Kingfishers, who were already well-known in Cebu’s local swim meets, showed their winning intent in yesterday’s action by hauling a whopping 15 gold medals, 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes in the first 29 events of the meet.

Denise Maraie Estrera, Atasha Angielyn Dela Torre, and Eli Dylan Macabeo led the gold medal harvest of the Ormoc Kingfishers by winning three gilts each.

Estrera ruled the girls 11-12 200-meter freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 100m individual medley (IM). Dela Torre topped the girls’ 18 and over 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 200m IM.

Macabeo lorded over the boys 9 to 10 years old 50m backstroke, 100m IM, and the 50m breaststroke.

Princess Amara De La Cruz and Aiyanah Kate Mole also of the Ormoc Kingfishers joined the gold medal haul by winning and dominating two events of their own.

De La Cruz won the gold medal in the girls’ 8-under 50m backstroke and the 100m IM. She also had one bronze medal in the girls’ 8-under 50m breaststroke.

Mole snatched two gilts by ruling the girls 9-10 years old 50m backstroke and the 100m IM, while teammates Martina Anela Estrella (13-14, girls 50m backstroke) and Kobe Amare Guadayo (15-17 boys 200m IM) each won a gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Tagbilaran Whales Swimming Team earned six gold medals courtesy of siblings’ Anthonie Kate and John Andrew Dequina.

Anthonie Kate topped the girls 15-17 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and the 200m IM. John Andrew ruled the boys 8-under 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, and the 100m IM, while their teammates chipped in two silvers.

The host team, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles only had one gold medal courtesy of Febreonna Limosnero, who topped the 11-12 girls 200m freestyle along with two silvers, while her teammates added four silvers and two bronzes.

The other top performing tankers after the first day of hostilities were Evenezir Polancos Jr. (3 golds) of the KC Sparks Swim Team, Chelsea Mamugay (2 golds) from the Northmin Stars Swim Team, Jetro Paul Abilla (2 golds) of the Adzu Gentoo Swimming Team, and Prince Sebastian Ragual (2 golds) of the Bohol Island Sea Hunters.

The other gold medalists were Allen Vizcarra (University of San Carlos), Andrew Kim Remolino (USC), Prince Sebastian Ragual (Bohol Island Hunters), and Miguel Ian Cagulangan (Blue Shark Swim Team).

