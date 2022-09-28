UC taps Abuyabor as assistant coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters men’s basketball team tapped the services of Jerry Abuyabor to be one of its assistant coaches.

Abuyabor is well-known in Cebu’s basketball scene for his passion for the grassroots level of basketball and as the former head coach of the Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras.

Abuyabor will serve not just as the assistant coach, but also as one of the deputy coaches under lawyer and head coach Kern Sesante.

One of his first stints with the Webmasters was the recently concluded 2022 Macrohon Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25 Under Basketball Tournament earlier this month in Macrohon, Southern Leyte.

The Webmasters were runners up in the tournament behind the Immaculada Concepcion College (ICC) Bluehawks Manila.

The tournament served as one of the Webmasters’ tune-up tilts before the much-awaited return of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on October 15, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

“Im honored, thankful and grateful to be part of this year’s UC men’s basketball team. One of my role in the team is to make our head coach’s job easy may it be on offense or defense,” said Abuyabor, who is also known in the local basketball scene for his charitable deeds during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We, all the coaching staff, has one goal this year. It is to perform better and reach for the gold! Im blessed to be working with talented coaches around me. It’s such a pleasure for me to be back on the coaching scene after almost 3 years of pandemic,” Abuyabor added.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Younger category eyed in Next Gen Youth 4 Hoops