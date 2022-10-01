Mike Rama now PDP-Laban’s VP for the Visayas
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is now the Vice for the Visayas of thePartido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).
He was among the party officials who were elected during the group’s 40th anniversary and general assembly held on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Pasay City.
Former president Rodrigo Duterte, the party’s chairman, attended the event.
“I really thank the hierarchy of PDP-Laban, particularly President Digong Duterte, including the senators and not much less our installed (PDP-Laban) president, my very good friend, governor, now Congressman Tito Alvarez,” Rama was quoted in a report released by the city’s information office.
Prior to his election as the PDP-Laban Vice President for the Visayas, Rama was also the group’s president for Cebu City.
Palawan Second District Representative Jose Alvarez was elected as party president, while former Energy Alfonso Cusi was selected as the party vice chairman.
Here is the complete list of newly-elected PDP-Laban officers:
- Chairman – Former President Rodrigo Duterte
- Vice Chairman – Alfonso Cusi
- President – Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez
- Executive Vice President – Senator Robin Padilla
- Vice President for NCR – Parañaque City 1st District Rep. Edwin Olivarez
- Vice President for Luzon – Senator Francis Tolentino
- Vice President for Visayas – Mayor Mike Rama
- Vice President for Mindanao – Senator Bato Dela Rosa
- Secretary General – Atty. Melvin Matibag
- Treasurer – Deputy Speaker Aurelio Dueñas Gonzales, Jr.
- Auditor – Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go
- Membership Committee Chairperson – Astra Pimentel
- Legal Affairs and Arbitration – Atty. Richard Nethercott
- Public Information Chairperson – USec. Jonathan Malaya
- Finance – Masbate Gov. Antonio Kho
- Youth Affairs – San Juan City Rep. Ysabel Zamora
- Livelihood – Rianne Cuevas
- Education – Atty. Yvette Cutaran Contacto
Source: Cebu City PIO
RELATED STORIES
Rama-Garcia, Barug-PDP Laban win majority in Cebu City
25k join Barug PDP-Laban rallies in Cebu City – cops
Cebu City’s Barug-PDP Laban endorses BBM-Sara
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.