Mike Rama now PDP-Laban’s VP for the Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is now the Vice for the Visayas of thePartido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

He was among the party officials who were elected during the group’s 40th anniversary and general assembly held on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Pasay City.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte, the party’s chairman, attended the event.

“I really thank the hierarchy of PDP-Laban, particularly President Digong Duterte, including the senators and not much less our installed (PDP-Laban) president, my very good friend, governor, now Congressman Tito Alvarez,” Rama was quoted in a report released by the city’s information office.

Prior to his election as the PDP-Laban Vice President for the Visayas, Rama was also the group’s president for Cebu City.

Palawan Second District Representative Jose Alvarez was elected as party president, while former Energy Alfonso Cusi was selected as the party vice chairman.

Here is the complete list of newly-elected PDP-Laban officers:

Chairman – Former President Rodrigo Duterte

Vice Chairman – Alfonso Cusi

President – Palawan 2 nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez

District Rep. Jose Alvarez Executive Vice President – Senator Robin Padilla

Vice President for NCR – Parañaque City 1 st District Rep. Edwin Olivarez

District Rep. Edwin Olivarez Vice President for Luzon – Senator Francis Tolentino

Vice President for Visayas – Mayor Mike Rama

Vice President for Mindanao – Senator Bato Dela Rosa

Secretary General – Atty. Melvin Matibag

Treasurer – Deputy Speaker Aurelio Dueñas Gonzales, Jr.

Auditor – Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go

Membership Committee Chairperson – Astra Pimentel

Legal Affairs and Arbitration – Atty. Richard Nethercott

Public Information Chairperson – USec. Jonathan Malaya

Finance – Masbate Gov. Antonio Kho

Youth Affairs – San Juan City Rep. Ysabel Zamora

Livelihood – Rianne Cuevas

Education – Atty. Yvette Cutaran Contacto

Source: Cebu City PIO

RELATED STORIES

Rama-Garcia, Barug-PDP Laban win majority in Cebu City

25k join Barug PDP-Laban rallies in Cebu City – cops

Cebu City’s Barug-PDP Laban endorses BBM-Sara