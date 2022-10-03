Kin of ‘slain’ teacher-to-be in Danao cries for justice

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The relatives of a woman who was allegedly killed while offering her prayers in a mountain in Danao City, northern Cebu are now calling for justice.

The daughters of Maria Sofia Olaguir, an aspiring teacher, took to social media to ask for help and leads in identifying the suspects or persons of interest to bring justice to their mother’s death.

“Ma, dili ko moundang hangtud dili nako makuha ang hustisya! Sakit huna-hunaon kung giunsa ka nila… Ubani mi kanunay nga unta mahatagan ka ug hustisya” Daisy Manulat Olaguir wrote in a public post on her Facebook account.

Her sibling, Raisa Manulat Olaguir, also went to Facebook, urging Danao City Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano as well as Senator Raffy Tulfo to help them in their quest for justice.

“Mayor Mix Durano, mangayo unta mi ug tabang nmo nga matagaan ug hustisya ang pagkamatay sako Mama nga katong na missing sa Masaba,” Raisa said.

Olaguir was found lifeless in a ditch in the bushy parts of Mt. Manghilao’s forest in Barangay Masaba at past midnight on Sunday, October 2.

Her corpse was discovered barely two days after her family reported her missing, and on the day she was supposed to take her Licensure Examinations for Professional Teachers (LET).

The 47-year-old woman reportedly left their house in Barangay Sabang around 6 a.m. last Friday, September 30.

Her family told investigators that Olaguir, who recently earned a diploma in Education, was headed to the Holy Cross in Mt. Manghilao to light candles for her LET.

A search party was launched on Saturday, October 1, around Mt. Manghilao to locate her whereabouts. Hours later, however, Olaguir’s brother found her dead body.

Police have yet to announce the official cause of her death.

Meanwhile, Daisy, in a separate post on her Facebook account, said they discovered that their mother’s personal belongings were gone.

The victim’s body was covered with a jacket, and her head with a bag, the post added.

Danao City is a third-class component city of Cebu province located approximately 49 kilometers north of Cebu City.

