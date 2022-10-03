Police looking for 10 gang members who caused trouble in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Talisay City are looking for 10 alleged young members of different gangs, who were allegedly involved in a rumble at past 7 p.m. on Sunday night, Oct. 2, 2022, in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that they had already identified the 10 individuals and were trying to locate them.

Caballes said that they were monitoring at least five groups of gangs present in the city, but he clarified that these groups were based in Cebu City and that they only have a few members in Talisay City.

He also said that most of those involved in the trouble last Sunday were mostly minors.

Monitoring these gangs were difficult for police because Caballes claimed that these groups would reportedly change their names from time to time.

The rumble between these groups were caught on camera and was posted online.

The video showed several young individuals chasing other individuals on the street, and one person was even caught throwing something against somebody.

Based on the video, the fight lasted at least two minutes.

He said that the police responded after they were informed about the rumble in the area last Sunday.

In a video circulating online, several young individuals were seen running after each other and one person was caught throwing still unidentified items against the other.

According to Caballes, his police personnel immediately responded to the area where the incident happened.

“Naa ra man…naa ray police ni-respondi. But gikan sa pagtawag, from standby point area sa patrol to incident area, travel time [they were not rescued],” he said.

(We have responded…there were policemen who responded. But from the time of the call, from the standby point area of the patrol car to the incident area, travel time [they were not rescued].)

“Ang patrol mam naa sa disco area nakaduty.. ang incident is about 1km.. when ang mga batan on nanguli na,”

(The mobile patrol was assigned in a disco…the incident (rumble) is about 1 km (away) when the minors were heading home.)

Caballes said that the commotion or rumble was only really brief because they all ran away after the encounter and nobody had informed the police right then when the fight happened.

He said that the call was made to the police, who arrived five minutes after the rumble was already finished.

Based on earlier reports, Talisay police have been intensifying their police presence in the city and continued to implement curfew for minors, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Since August 15, Caballes said that they had formed groups that would monitor minors who would loiter around the city beyond the curfew hours.

This is also one of their ways to keep young ones away from engaging in illegal activities, especially in participating in gang wars.

/dbs