Mandaue Disaster Risk Reduction office plans to train, develop brgy disaster teams

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government wants to empower more its barangay disaster teams to enable them to respond to any disaster and emergency.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that additional training regarding disaster response would be conducted for the emergency response teams of the city’s barangays.

Ybañez said that they would also soon start the simulation exercises for each of the barangays.

He said that they had also already told the barangays to make their own DRRMO and evacuation plans.

“Kay dako-dako ang Mandaue unya dili ra kaya sa siyudad. Secondly ana, is sila man gyud ang mag-una (respond). Sila may naa didto, so ato sila’ng tudluan, pag-assess sa situation, pagrespond. Kahibawo na sila pero, uban ana gamay ra kay naa man guy mahitabo nga atoang barangay emergency response team apil sad sila sa naapektuhan which is what happened during Sept. 9 (flooding),” said Ybañez.

(Because Mandaue is a rather big area and the city cannot handle all of it at once. Secondly is they are the ones who will arrive first (respond). They are the ones who are there, so we will teach them to assess the situation, to respond. They already know but others know only a small thing because there are instances when our barangay emergency response team are also affected, which is what happened during Sept. 9 (flooding).)

Moreover, they will be strengthening their information, education, and communication campaign about floods especially among those residents living in danger zones.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Sept. 29, said that there woulld still be around six to nine tropical cyclones that might develop within or enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the rest of the year.

Some government agencies such as the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine Navy, among others have also pledged to help Mandaue whenever there will be disasters. The Bureau of Fire and Protection has been helping the city during disasters and has conducted rescue operations.

“Like for example karun naa silay 10 ka dayun personnel nga pwede makatabang nato and also the Armed Forces of the Philippines around 10 personnel nga nakastation sad diri nga on call ra nato. The Philippine Navy also contacted us nga if ever kinahanglan ta sa ila’ng tabang especially during kanang flooding willing sad sila’ng nga motabang nato. At least concerted effort ni nato,” said Ybañez.

(Like, for example now, they have 10 personnel who can help us and also the Armed Forces of the Philippines, they have around 10 personnel who are stationed here who are on call. The Philippine Navy also contacted us that if ever we need their help especially during flooding, they are willing to help us. At least our efforts are concerted.)

/dbs