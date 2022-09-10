LOOK: Over 400 families in Mandaue, Consolacion evacuated due to rise in water level

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Various rescue operations were made in parts of Metro Cebu on Friday afternoon, September 9, when the water level started to rise as a result of the heavy downpour.

As of 11:54 p.m. on Friday, a total of 467 families consisting of 1,837 individuals were evacuated to barangay gymnasiums or public schools in Mandaue City after the water from the Butuanon River started to overflow and flooded their respective areas.

The evacuees came from Barangays Paknaan – 17 families (70 individuals), Casuntingan – 170 families (650 individuals), Tabok – 57 families (232 individuals), Tingub – 77 families (298 individuals), Umapad – 146 families (587 individuals), Mayor Jonas Cortes said.

“Nang apod-apod nasad ta ug lomi ug hot meals ngadto sa mga evacuees aron mainitan ang ilahang tiyan,” he added.

(We have also given out lomi and hot meals to the evacuees so that they would have something hot in their stomachs.)

At about 4:05 p.m., personnel from the Mandaue City Fire Office rescued a family of eight in Barangay Umapad as waist-deep water in their area started to threaten their safety.

On Friday night, personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in coordination with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) distributed disaster kits to the flood-affected affected families.

“The Mandaue City Government has been doing extra effort, with the coordination of the different departments, in order to bring the necessary aid to the affected individuals,” TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said in an advisory.

In Consolacion town, personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDDRMO) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) also rescued families in Purok 3, Sampaguita in Barangay Lamac.

“Gumikan kini kay nisulod na sa ilang panimalay ang tubig baha resulta sa grabeng uwan,” the municipal government said.

(This is because the flood waters have entered their homes due to the heavy rain.)

/dbs