LOOK: Over 400 families in Mandaue, Consolacion evacuated due to rise in water level

By: Doris C. Bongcac September 10,2022 - 09:12 AM
Rescue operations conducted after heavy flooding hit parts of Metro Cebu. A BFP personnel rescue braved the waters to rescue a girl in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City.

BFP personnel rescue a family from Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City. | Photo from BFP R7 Mandaue City Fire Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Various rescue operations were made in parts of Metro Cebu on Friday afternoon, September 9, when the water level started to rise as a result of the heavy downpour.

As of 11:54 p.m. on Friday, a total of 467 families consisting of 1,837 individuals were evacuated to barangay gymnasiums or public schools in Mandaue City after the water from the Butuanon River started to overflow and flooded their respective areas.

The evacuees came from Barangays Paknaan – 17 families (70 individuals), Casuntingan – 170 families (650 individuals), Tabok – 57 families (232 individuals), Tingub – 77 families (298 individuals), Umapad – 146 families (587 individuals), Mayor Jonas Cortes said.

“Nang apod-apod nasad ta ug lomi ug hot meals ngadto sa mga evacuees aron mainitan ang ilahang tiyan,” he added.

(We have also given out lomi and hot meals to the evacuees so that they would have something hot in their stomachs.)

Rescue operations conducted after heavy flooding hit parts of Metro Cebu.

| Photo from BFP R7 Mandaue City Fire Office

At about 4:05 p.m., personnel from the Mandaue City Fire Office rescued a family of eight in Barangay Umapad as waist-deep water in their area started to threaten their safety.

Rescue operations conducted after heavy flooding hit parts of Metro Cebu.

| Photo from BFP R7 Mandaue City Fire Office

On Friday night, personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in coordination with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) distributed disaster kits to the flood-affected affected families.

| Photo from TEAM

“The Mandaue City Government has been doing extra effort, with the coordination of the different departments, in order to bring the necessary aid to the affected individuals,” TEAM Executive Director Edwin Jumao-as said in an advisory.

Rescue operations conducted after heavy flooding hit parts of Metro Cebu.

Photo from LGU Consolacion

In Consolacion town, personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDDRMO) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) also rescued families in  Purok 3, Sampaguita in Barangay Lamac.

Rescue operations conducted after heavy flooding hit parts of Metro Cebu.

| Photo from LGU Consolacion

“Gumikan kini kay nisulod na sa ilang panimalay ang tubig baha resulta sa grabeng uwan,” the municipal government said.

(This is because the flood waters have entered their homes due to the heavy rain.)

/dbs

