Floating dock makes travel to Carnaza Island a lot easier

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Travelling to Carnaza Island is now made easier with the availability of a floating dock that may be used to load and unload passengers and goods.

The island’s new floating dock was blessed and inaugurated on Friday, Oct. 7, in a brief ceremony led by Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura.

In a social media post, the municipal government said the floating dock offers “a convenient way to load and unload pumpboat passengers.”

The floating dock in Carnaza Island is about 40 square meters long. It is made of pontoon, “referred to as modular floating cubes of blow molded high density polyethylene.”

Carnaza Island is small island that is surrounded by white sand beaches. It only has around 600 households and a population of a little over 2,000.

It is located close to Isla De Gato, La Manok, and Maria-Maria that are also known for its beautiful dive spots.

When travelling to Carnaza Island, you take a boat ride in Barangay Tapilon in mainland Daanbanatayan. Wooden boats will take you to this turtle-shaped island that is located on the Visayan Sea.

