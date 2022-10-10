Cebu City plans transfer of N. Bacalso offices of LTO-7, BFP-7 to SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas offices of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7) may soon be transferred to a new location.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama on Monday, October 10, confirmed that his administration is planning to recover the city-owned property along N. Bacalso Avenue which is being occupied by the two national government agencies.

In a phone interview with reporters, Rama said, he wanted to use the lots to expand the operations of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), whose old building currently sits there, too.

The mayor also said the city government has already told both LTO-7 and BFP-7 of their plans to reclaim the property.

“They have already been notified… It [the property] will be [used for] a medical, wellness, lab, cancer, diabetic command center,” Rama added.

Should the city’s propositions push through, the new head offices of the LTO-7 and BFP-7 may be at the South Road Properties (SRP), said lawyer Gerry Carillo.

Carillo, who is part of the team tasked to oversee the transition, clarified that negotiations are still ongoing and that they have not issued any written notices to the concerned government agencies. However, he said they are targeting to repossess the property by the end of October.

“We’re hoping (the agencies) can start transferring to SRP by the end of the month,” said Carillo, in a separate interview, in Cebuano.

The City Hall executive also said the officials of LTO-7 and BFP-7 raised no objections

“They have no problems in transferring to a new location but their concern is where and what location… And that’s what we’re discussing right now,” Carillo added.

