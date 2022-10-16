Tepora leads Sherilyn 3 to victory against Winzir in MCBL
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sherilin 3 edged Winzir Game Masters, 88-75, in Group D of the ongoing Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the City Sports Club Cebu.
Sherilin 3’s first win was headed by no less than former interim WBA world featherweight champion Jhack “El Kapitan” Tepora who scored 15 points with 2 rebounds, while teammate Danilo Contado also had 15 markers with 1 rebound, and 2 assists.
Dennis Archival chipped in 12 markers, 8 boards, and 1 assist to give Sherilin 3 a rousing start in Group D’s competition.
Winzir’s Gio Cardel Antigua had 14 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound as their team suffered their first defeat in two games.
In Group B, BBC logged their first victory by beating Nikkos Phenomenal, 95-82, with Ian Ortega leading the team with his 22-point outing to go with 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.
His teammates Carlo Ortega, Tristan Cabrera, and John Benedict Rodrigo scored 18, 14, and 11 points, respectively.
Franz Loue Saranillo had a double-double game of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, for Nikkos Phenomenal’s losing effort. His teammate Lyle Angelo Opolentisima had 19 points.
In Group A, Cooking Calgas grabbed their second win in three games by narrowly beating Brownian Records, 83-79.
John Elmer Villabrille had a spectacular game of 28 points and 6 rebounds to lead Cooking Calgas, while teammate Tristan Rama had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Wilmer Paloma’s18-point outing was not enough to give Brownian Records a win.
RELATED STORIES
Hinagdanan powers Architects-Sugbu team to 1st win in AEBC tournament
AEBC basketball tourney returns Oct. 6 at Metrosports
CE2 Roof Kote gets 2nd win in hoops tournament of architects, engineers
Civil Engineers-3 Equip Adhesive nip UAP-Sugbu Chapter Super Kinis
How UC Webmasters fielded the most athletes for Cesafi 2022
Batch 2012, Batch 2011 barge into SHAABAA finals
Batch 2003 and 2014 march into the SHAABAA division finals
Donners, Talisay City Ballers start strong in MGBL
UAAP: NU gains solo lead, escapes Adamson
NCAA: Lyceum pushes streak to five, stuns Letran
/dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.