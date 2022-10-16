Tepora leads Sherilyn 3 to victory against Winzir in MCBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sherilin 3 edged Winzir Game Masters, 88-75, in Group D of the ongoing Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Sherilin 3’s first win was headed by no less than former interim WBA world featherweight champion Jhack “El Kapitan” Tepora who scored 15 points with 2 rebounds, while teammate Danilo Contado also had 15 markers with 1 rebound, and 2 assists.

Dennis Archival chipped in 12 markers, 8 boards, and 1 assist to give Sherilin 3 a rousing start in Group D’s competition.

Winzir’s Gio Cardel Antigua had 14 points, 4 assists, and 1 rebound as their team suffered their first defeat in two games.

In Group B, BBC logged their first victory by beating Nikkos Phenomenal, 95-82, with Ian Ortega leading the team with his 22-point outing to go with 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

His teammates Carlo Ortega, Tristan Cabrera, and John Benedict Rodrigo scored 18, 14, and 11 points, respectively.

Franz Loue Saranillo had a double-double game of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, for Nikkos Phenomenal’s losing effort. His teammate Lyle Angelo Opolentisima had 19 points.

In Group A, Cooking Calgas grabbed their second win in three games by narrowly beating Brownian Records, 83-79.

John Elmer Villabrille had a spectacular game of 28 points and 6 rebounds to lead Cooking Calgas, while teammate Tristan Rama had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Wilmer Paloma’s18-point outing was not enough to give Brownian Records a win.

RELATED STORIES

Hinagdanan powers Architects-Sugbu team to 1st win in AEBC tournament

AEBC basketball tourney returns Oct. 6 at Metrosports

CE2 Roof Kote gets 2nd win in hoops tournament of architects, engineers

Civil Engineers-3 Equip Adhesive nip UAP-Sugbu Chapter Super Kinis

How UC Webmasters fielded the most athletes for Cesafi 2022

Batch 2012, Batch 2011 barge into SHAABAA finals

Batch 2003 and 2014 march into the SHAABAA division finals

Donners, Talisay City Ballers start strong in MGBL

UAAP: NU gains solo lead, escapes Adamson

NCAA: Lyceum pushes streak to five, stuns Letran

/dbs