CPPO commends Naga City cops for speedy arrest of teacher’s killer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) commends the speedy arrest of the suspect in the killing of a public school teacher in Naga City.

Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, CPPO director, said that he will recommend to the regional office that Naga City police will be awarded for this accomplishment.

Police arrested Elmar Gemida on Monday evening, Oct. 17 in the port of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

Teacher Jhun Leo Pañares was found dead inside the faculty room of the Naga Integrated Center for Science, Technology, Culture, and Arts in Barangay Inoburan, Naga City on Sunday, October 17. He sustained several stab wounds and was bathed in his own blood when found.

“Of course after the filing of cases, we will. Yung ating involve personnel dyan we will issue a commendation letter and we will ask the regional office appropriate medalya,” Ochave said.

As of this posting, Ochave said that they are now preparing the necessary documents in filing robbery and homicide charges against Gemida.

They are set to file the charges on Wednesday, October 19.

The arrest of Gemida was made in coordination with policemen from San Carlos City in Negros Occidental headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Jesus Mesahon Jr., Calatrava Municipal Police Station led by Police Major Lumyaen Lidawa, and the Philippine National Police Maritime Group and Port Police in San Carlos City led by Police Senior Master Sergeant Jessie Cordova.

Police recovered P10,000 cash from the possession of Gemida, together with the victim’s motorcycle.

Gemida, when interviewed, claimed that what happened was ‘self-defense’ after the victim allegedly tried to stab him first.

