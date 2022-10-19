VM Garcia names Daluz and Casas as financial and legal advisers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has designated lawyers Floro Casas, Jr. and Jose Daluz III as advisers on legal matters and financial matters, respectively, under the Office of the Vice Mayor.

Copies of the designation orders were shared online on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, by Casas and Ramil Ayuman, the mayor’s assistant on special programs.

Under the designation orders, Casas and Daluz are to perform “duties, functions, responsibilities, and tasks” inherent to their designation.

No government fund will also be incurred as remuneration relative to their designation order, it added.

Sought for comment, Daluz told CDN Digital that he has yet to talk with the vice mayor on the scope of the task given to him as an adviser on Cebu City financial matters.

“It’s an honor to serve in Cebu City again as an adviser to the next highest official. I have to talk to vice mayor about the scope of my task…maybe on annual and supplemental budgets and contracts that create a financial obligation to the city…maybe because I have been twice the chairman of budget and finance in the council,” he said.

Daluz is also the current chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board of directors.

Meanwhile, Casas, a former city administrator, in a Facebook post, thanked Garcia for his “trust and confidence.”

“It is an honor & a privilege to be part of your advocacy for good governance and genuine public service,” he added. /rcg

