P608,000 worth of shabu seized from ‘masyador’

MANILA, Philippines—A cockpit bet collector, locally known as masyador, landed in jail after anti-narcotics agents caught him selling illegal drugs during a drug bust in Cebu City last Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a Marco Antonio Gungog during one of their buy-bust operations in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City at around 4:40 p.m. on. Wednesday.

An agent, posing as a buyer, lured Gungog into selling him the illegal drugs right outside the cockpit where he worked as a bet collector.

Authorities seized two packs of suspected shabu from Gungog, weighing around 100 grams and with a street value of P680,000, PDEA-7 said.

They also confiscated from the suspect his smartphone and motorcycle.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said the masyador Gungog reportedly has the capacity to dispose up to one kilo of illegal drugs per week.

She said the suspect had been under PDEA-7’s surveillance for two months after they received a tip from a confidential informant during a previous drug bust.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

2 drug dens dismantled, 8 individuals arrested in Dumaguete, Cebu City drug busts