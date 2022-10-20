P608,000 worth of shabu seized from ‘masyador’
MANILA, Philippines—A cockpit bet collector, locally known as masyador, landed in jail after anti-narcotics agents caught him selling illegal drugs during a drug bust in Cebu City last Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested a Marco Antonio Gungog during one of their buy-bust operations in Barangay Tejero in Cebu City at around 4:40 p.m. on. Wednesday.
An agent, posing as a buyer, lured Gungog into selling him the illegal drugs right outside the cockpit where he worked as a bet collector.
Authorities seized two packs of suspected shabu from Gungog, weighing around 100 grams and with a street value of P680,000, PDEA-7 said.
They also confiscated from the suspect his smartphone and motorcycle.
Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA-7, said the masyador Gungog reportedly has the capacity to dispose up to one kilo of illegal drugs per week.
She said the suspect had been under PDEA-7’s surveillance for two months after they received a tip from a confidential informant during a previous drug bust.
