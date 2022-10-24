Speeding student on motorcycle tries to make it to exams, hits old man, lands in jail instead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A college student, who was reportedly driving his motorcycle at high speed because he was running late for his school exams, did not reach his school at all and ended in jail instead.

This was after the motorcycle he was driving hit a 77-year-old man, who was crossing a pedestrian lane in Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City at nearly noon on Monday, Oct. 24.

The victim, Benjamin King died in the accident.

The speeding student, Clyde Engaska, of Talisay City, was detained at the Inayawan Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Edilberto Gabucan Jr. said that Engaska’s fate would rest on whether he could settle amicably with the family of the victim.

Gabucan said if not, then a complaint of Reckless Imprudence resulting to Homicide would be filed against him.

The police officer said that investigation showed that King of Barangay Poblacion Pardo was crossing the pedestrian lane in the barangay when Engaska on his motorcycle slammed into him.

“Nitabok ni siya [victim] sa kalsada unya ang kadtong nagmotor, from south area to Cebu City, medyo kusog ang dagan,” Gabucan said.

(The victim crossed the street and the one driving the motorcycle from the south area heading to Cebu City, was really driving fast.)

“Wa jod daw siya [suspect] kabantay. Ang iyang esturya, nitabok ang tiguwang, tungod sa kakusog sa dagan, imbes ni brake na unta siya, naabtan gyud,” he added.

(He [suspect] noticed the victim crossing the street quite late. What he said was that the old man crossed the street, but because he was driving at high speed that even when he stepped on the brakes, his motorcycle still slammed into the old man.)

Gabucan said that the victim fell due to the impact of the speeding motorcycle that slammed into him, and he hit his head on the pavement.

The police officer said that when emergency responders arrived at the accident site, the victim was already unresponsive, had no pulse and was not breathing anymore when checked.

King was alone when he crossed the pedestrian lane.

For now, the family of the victim has yet to decide whether or not to file the case against Engaska.

With the accident, Gabucan reminded motorists to drive carefully and to always be mindful of one’s speed especially when traveling near pedestrian lanes.

/dbs