Batch 2012, Batch 2003 win do-or-die battles, bag championships in respective divisions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Carampatana Food Corp-Batch 2012 and the Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 emerged as champions in their respective categories of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2012 defeated the Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014, 74-70, to win the Division C title in the Do-or-Die Game 3 of their Best-of-Three finals series on Sunday.

Rev-Rev Diputado put on a masterful performance after scoring 22 points to lead Batch 2012 into winning the title. His teammates Julius Cadavis and Dave Yu both scored 14 points, while Maverick Suarez added 13.

The efforts of Lucky Ecarma and Zach Huang, who scored 22 and 20 points, respectively wasn’t enough to give Batch 2014 the Division C title.

It can be recalled that Batch 2012 took Game 1, 78-72, last October 17, but Batch 2014 bounced back strong in Game 2, 71-69, to force their Do-or-Die Game 3 showdown last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Batch 2003 ruled Division B by beating Suprea Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011, 72-66, in their Do-or-Die Game 3 showdown that also happened last Sunday.

Daryle Tan led Batch 2003 with his 21-point performance, while Justin Ross Huang scored 16, and Moncrief Rogado with 13 markers.

Kiefer Lim led Batch 2011 with his 20-point outing, while Franz Pacheco chipped in 15 markers.

On the other hand, Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 won Game 1 in Division A’s Best-of-Three Finals Series against Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997, 57-50, also on Sunday.

Batch 2000’s Sergs Al Gobui scored 14 points to lead his team in winning Game 1, while Roderick Mangubat had 16 for the losing squad.

The other game last Sunday saw Batch 2001 defeating Batch 1999, 69-58, to clinch the third place in Division A.

Madhoor Sandeep Naidu led Batch 2001 with 17 points, while Jason Arquisola and John Phillip Remedio both scored 16 points.

The losing squad’s Merrick Goho scored 15 points.

RELATED STORIES

Batch 2012, Batch 2011 barge into SHAABAA finals

Batch 2003 and 2014 march into the SHAABAA division finals

Badboyz hoops tournament: Semifinals cast complete

V2Pi Basketball League in Minglanilla opens; 21 teams start hoops battles

Basketball Chiefs, Hype log wins in MGBL tournament

Tex-a-Kote routs CE-4 Epoxseal, logs 3rd win in Architects + Engineers hoops tourney

UC Webmasters edge USJ-R Jaguars in men’s basketball Cesafi game

Magis Eagles high school team outlasts CEC Dragons, gets win No. 2 in Sunday’s Cesafi game

Maroons show glimpse of how more dangerous they can be

/dbs