Badboyz hoops tournament: Semifinals cast complete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The semifinals cast of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 12 was already completeed after last Saturday’s hardcourt action at the Alta Vista Golf & Country Club gymnasium.

The No. 1 Dolphinz (7-3) and the No. 4 Panthers (4-6) will face each other in one of the semifinals showdown, while the No. 2 Pandas and the No. 3 Vipers sets their own duel in the other semis game after the playoffs officially finished last Saturday.

According to the league’s organizer, George Michael Ralloma that the Dolphinz and Panthers still advanced to the semifinals despite losing their respective games last Saturday.

The Dolphinz lost to the Panthers, 70-78, with Kyle Co and Neil Buot scoring 20 and 17 points, respectively. The Dolphinz’ Vernon Legaspi had 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Pandas bowed to the Stallions, 77-97, after Max Steinbach exploded for 39 points, while Rob Llenes chipped in 20. The Pandas’ Dexter Cabasan had 20 points.

Despite tying their win-loss record with the Panthers, 4-6, the Stallions were still eliminated from the league for having a lower point quotient than the former.

In the other game, the Vipers edged the Sharks, 87-77, to advance in the semifinals with Ruben Ludovice tallying 19 markers for their win.

The league will take a break to give way for the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day celebration and will resume action for the semifinals on Nov. 5, 2022 at the same venue.

RELATED STORIES

V2Pi Basketball League in Minglanilla opens; 21 teams start hoops battles

Basketball Chiefs, Hype log wins in MGBL tournament

Tex-a-Kote routs CE-4 Epoxseal, logs 3rd win in Architects + Engineers hoops tourney

UC Webmasters edge USJ-R Jaguars in men’s basketball Cesafi game

Magis Eagles high school team outlasts CEC Dragons, gets win No. 2 in Sunday’s Cesafi game

Maroons show glimpse of how more dangerous they can be

/dbs