UC Webmasters edge USJ-R Jaguars in men’s basketball Cesafi game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finally ended their back-to-back losing skid with a hard-earned victory against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 84-78, on Sunday evening, Oct. 23, 2022, in the Cesafi men’s basketball hoop wars at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a fitting win for UC Webmaster’s new head coach, Kern Sesante, who was very satisfied with his team’s consistent performance, especially during crunch time.

Luigi Gabisan led the scoring of UC Webmasters with 20 points, but Sesante pointed out the team’s newest addition, Jhiey Paraldo as a factor in the win.

Paraldo scored 18 points, 10 of them in crunch time, including two crucial triples that helped UC Webmasters to maintain a slim lead in the final period.

Michael Diaz had 14, while Paul Galinato chipped in 12 for UC’s first victory in three games.

The Jaguars’ JD Dizon had 20 points, while Elmer Echavez scored 17, and Carl Cabulao with 12 as they suffered their first loss in two games.

“I told them to just continue the same effort atong buhaton from the start. We cannot win if we don’t play defense. It’s very satisfying for me to earn our first win. Mao na akong giingon sa ilaha. Sa pildi namo sa USC, we started strong, but wala tay consistency. Karon, consistent na ta especially sa fourth quarter, and finally, we’re able to get the win,” said Sesante, who is also a lawyer.

(I told them to just continue the same effort, we will do that from the start. We cannot win if we don’t play defense. It’s very satisfying for me to earn our first win. That is what I was telling them. In our loss against USC, we started strong, but we have no consistency. Now, we are consistent, especially in the fourth quarter, and finally, we’re able to win.)

Cut from USJ-R team

“Special mention nako is Paraldo (Jhiey). He’s a transferee from USJ-R. He was cut from USJ-R in the last minute. It was very emotional for him to play this game and he delivered a great performance. I credit this game to him,” he said.

During the game, UC was ahead, 25-17 in the first period. However, the Jaguars uncorved a 13-5 run which tied the game at 30-all.

Daniel Rustin Rodriguez earned a four-point play after making a triple and earned a trip to the charity stripe which initiated the Jaguars’ scoring run.

The Jaguars went on grabbing the lead, 35-30, through the efforts of Jay Deiparine, Dizon, and Echavez in the second period.

UC fought back and quickly erased the deficit to seal the first half with a,44-43, lead.

In the second half, the Jaguars came alive, scoring 25 against UC’s 14, entering the final period with a double-digit lead, 68-58, capitalizing on UC’s turnovers and forced shots.

However, in the final period, UC slowly chipped the lead away and eventually tied it at 75-all after Gabisan scored a layup with 1:40 remaining.

Diaz and Paraldo, then scored back-to-back baskets which put UC in front, 79-75, with a minute remaining.

Not to be outfought, Dizon quickly retaliated with a triple, putting them within a one-point deficit, 78-79, but Gabisan answered him with a crucial layup to keep UC afloat, 81-78, with less than a minute remaining.

With 37.2 seconds left, Dizon tried another triple but missed.

Paraldo, then sank his triple from the right corner, in front of USJ-R’s bench, hammering the last nail in the coffin, 84-78.

Paraldo’s gratitude to UC team

“Sa ako lang, pasalamat ko ni God all the way. Naglisud ko, niagi ko og struggle, but grabe kaayo kay kung asa ko karon, tungod ni niya. Tungod ni sa iyang plano sa ako-a, naa nako diri. Every time makontra nako sila (USJ-R), akong kalagot ug kasakit ako gyud dad-on pirmi sa akong dughan. Kinahanglan modaog jud mi ato nga team. That’s why kadtong last three points, I offered it to UC, thank you, UC,” said Paraldo.

(For me, I thank God all the the way. I had a difficult time, I went through a struggle, but things happened that was really unexpected because where I am right now, it is because of him. Every time that we go up against them [USJ-R], all my anger and pain I will carry it in my heart. We should win against that team. That’s why the last three points, I offered it to UC, thank you, UC.)

“Wala koy masulti sa UC. Very good. Last minute, gitabangan ko nila. Close na ang enrollment, giaccept ko nila with open arms,” he said.

(I have nothing to say with UC. [They are] Very good. In the last minute, they helped me. The enrollment was already closed, (and) they accepted me with open arms.)

UC will return into action on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 against CIT-U Wildcats at 5:00 PM. USJ-R will play against USC on Tuesday at 6:45 PM.

