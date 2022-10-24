V2Pi Basketball League in Minglanilla opens; 21 teams start hoops battles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The V2Pi Basketball League officially kicked off on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the newly-renovated Vel Pal 2 Pinggan open court in Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla.

The basketball league is organized by sportsman Gerry Canonigo, who is also the founder and CEO of G-Sports Entertainment.

G-Sports Entertainment currently runs the Minglanilla G-Sports Basketball League (MGBL), which has over 40 teams competing.

One of the main goals of organizing this basketball tournament is to provide everyone in their community an avenue to get active in sports.

In addition, Canonigo said that they were also aiming to establish a grassroots sports program in their community by putting up not just a basketball league, but also volleyball and boxing tournaments in the future.

A total of 21 teams are currently competing in three separate categories, the 21-under, 29-under, and the 30-above.

The league’s 21-under division will be divided into two brackets which includes a girls category and will follow a single-round robin format. The 29-under and 30-above will only have one bracket and will follow the same format as the 21-under.

The games will be played at the Vel Pal 2 Pinggan open court in Barangay Pakigne and in other venues around Minglanilla town.

The champion in each category will pocket P10,000, while the first-runners-up will receive P6,000, and P4,000 awaits the second runners-up.

After the Oct. 23 opening ceremony, the basketball league went straight into action.

In the first game, Got Shot defeated Minglanilla, 61-36, to bag their first win in the 21-under women’s category at the Barangay Lipata covered court. Darlien Ragasajo led the scoring with 10 points.

In the 21-under men’s ivision, Minglanilla Ballers B narrowly edged Spring Village, 83-82, at the Vel Pal 2 Pinggan open court. Cy Emmanuel Tamarra scored 16 points for Minglanilla Ballers.

On the other hand, the host team, V2Pi Ballers clobbered Brain Damage, 93-55, in the 29-under category. Jay-Ar Andi led the winning squad with 13 points.

/dbs